Covid-19: One new death linked to coronavirus reported in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further Covid-19-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths now at 2,143.
Another 73 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,785.
Last updated 26 April at 14:30 BST
Vaccines
A total of 912,444 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 347,034 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,259,478.
Last updated 26 April at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Sunday, the Republic of Ireland reported one more Covid-19-related death, bringing the country's total death toll to 4,873.
Another 429 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 246,633
There are 174 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 45 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 25 April at 16:05 local time
Vaccines
As of 23 April, 966,611 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 393,310 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,359,921
Last updated on 24 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland