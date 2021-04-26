Dungiven: Two men arrested over police officer bomb attempt
- Published
Two men have been arrested by police investigating a bomb which was left near a policewoman's car at her home near Dungiven, County Londonderry.
The explosive device was found attached to a container of flammable liquid close to the officer's car on 19 April.
A 47-year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area on Monday. Police also detained a 48-year-old man in in the Feeny area.
Both men were taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.
Detectives believe the New IRA was responsible for what it described as an attempt to kill the officer and her young daughter.
Det Supt Richard Campbell, the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) terrorism investigation unit, said the men were arrested under the Terrorism Act.