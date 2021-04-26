Casement Park: Minister Nichola Mallon says she has not met objectors
Nichola Mallon has said she has not had any meetings with west Belfast residents opposed to the redevelopment of Casement Park.
The infrastructure minister recommended approval for the long-awaited redevelopment of the GAA stadium in October 2020.
Ms Mallon said she had "carefully considered" all representations and it had been a "complex application".
Some residents have consistently objected to the development's scale.
On Monday, the minister told the assembly that in recommending planning approval, she had taken all the issues and differing views into consideration.
"I appreciate that this was not the decision that some local residents wanted but I have previously explained the reasons that I arrived at the conclusion that I did," Ms Mallon said.
"In doing that, I haven't had any meetings with residents, but I have closely examined the very carefully considered representations of all those who have made representations in respect of this planning application."
In October, Ms Mallon said she was aware of more than 1,000 objections to the most recent planning application.
Following Ms Mallon's recommendation, the Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents Association (MORA) said on Facebook that it was "extremely disappointed" with the decision.
The project is expected to cost at least £110m, up from the initial estimate of £77m.
In October last year, after planning approval was granted, the then Stormont Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) should consider increasing its financial contribution - a call echoed by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in January.