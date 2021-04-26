Historical institutional abuse: Benefits concern over GB compensation payments
- Published
Compensation payments to survivors of historical institutional abuse who are living in Great Britain could impact means-tested welfare payments, campaigners have said.
A 2019 law determined the state benefits of NI-based victims who receive redress would not be affected.
But campaigners have said the same safeguard does not apply to those living elsewhere in the UK.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it is looking at the issue.
Jon McCourt, from campaign group Survivors North West, told BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson Show he has spoken to survivors living in England who are fearful their benefits could be cut.
"The legislation is territorially limited, in other words, it only applies here (in Northern Ireland). If you live in England, Scotland or Wales it is a completely separate thing," he said.
"The difficulty for our people is going to be means-tested benefits, including housing benefit".
A DWP spokesperson said: "The Historical Institutional Abuse Act which introduced redress payments only applies a full disregard of payments to the benefits of people living in Northern Ireland.
"The government is currently considering the position for people living in Great Britain."
The compensation scheme was among the recommendations in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry.
It examined allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse of children in residential institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995.
In 2019, long-awaited legislation that will provide compensation for survivors was fast-tracked through Westminster before Parliament was dissolved for the general election.
Mr McCourt said the compensation scheme is "the only acknowledgement that anybody has from the state or institutions that they were abused".