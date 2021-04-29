Covid-19: Regional plan needed for NI Covid marshals
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
There have been calls for a uniform approach to the rollout of so-called Covid marshals across Northern Ireland.
Some of Northern Ireland's 11 councils are planning to deploy marshals in towns and city centres, as shops reopen on Friday.
They do not have specific enforcement powers, but will advise the public and businesses on social distancing rules.
Retail NI has described the plan as patchy and said it was "extremely concerned" about the situation.
The concept of "Covid marshals" was introduced last year, when the Stormont executive said it wanted to ensure compliance in towns and city centres while people were shopping.
But it was left to individual councils to oversee any such scheme in practice.
The Department for Communities provided £10m in funding in November 2020 to allow councils to appoint Covid ambassadors.
Seven councils have confirmed to BBC News NI that they have some staff engaged in marshalling activity:
- Belfast City Council has redeployed up to 20 existing staff from other services to become Covid ambassadors
- Derry City and Strabane District Council has 20 council officers involved in the service
- Ards and North Down Borough Council has 12 part-time ambassadors
- Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has 10 ambassadors
- Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will have six
- Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is currently recruiting 10 marshals to work in its town centres
- Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is deploying staff at its town centres on a weekly rota basis
The other councils - Causeway Coast and Glens, Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid Ulster and Lisburn and Castlereagh - said their existing environmental health and economic management teams were providing guidance to businesses and the public to ensure safe shopping.
But Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of Retail NI, said the Stormont Executive needs to produce a regional framework "outlining the role and responsibilities of the Covid marshals".
"We're talking to businesses in numerous town centres who are worried about multiple queues outside stores where you've a narrow high street and the queues start to merge into each other, so I think there's a real role there for the marshals," he said.
He said when non-essential retail briefly reopened prior to the December 2020 lockdown, the initial rollout of Covid ambassadors varied "hugely" across the 11 councils areas without adequate co-ordination from Stormont.
"There's so much work to do and we've been saying this for months now, this is a problem that could be easily solved and we do have concerns ahead of Friday," he added.
What can Covid marshals do?
They cannot enforce the coronavirus regulations, but the intention is that they can take some pressure off police and council environmental health officers, who do have powers.
Areas where ambassadors can help include:
- Helping businesses manage queues
- Supporting social distancing in crowded public areas
- Reminding people to wear a face covering and distributing free coverings when necessary
- Offering signage about mandatory face coverings to businesses with no signs on display
The Department for Communities said ambassadors would "act as a liaison between local business, the council and local PSNI".
A spokesperson for the Executive Office said its Covid taskforce was undertaking work across departments and with the PSNI to ensure adherence to the regulations.
"Those agencies with enforcement powers continue to use the four Es of engage, explain, encourage and enforce where they identify a lack of adherence to the regulations," they added.
What have councils said about their use?
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said it had received a "very positive" response from residents after its initial use of Covid ambassadors late last year, and intended to reintroduce them to its five towns as non-essential shops reopen.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said it was in the process of recruiting staff to assist as Covid marshals, to manage visitors to tourism locations and urban centres.
Ards and North Down said its "keep safe ambassadors" had been working in parks and beaches during the weekends since January and that it planned to redeploy them to town centres this week.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said its Covid officers would be there during peak times to "help improve consumer confidence" and support businesses in line with public health advice.
Belfast City Council said its ambassadors were operating mainly in parks and open spaces to support the work of park wardens during busy periods, and that they would provide a "visible presence" to help the public with the latest guidance.
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said its "town centre support assistants" would be out in all main towns to assist businesses and customers, while Derry City and Strabane District Council said it had some staff engaged in Covid marshalling activity each day to explain the current restrictions and public health measures,
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said they would keep the prospect of using Covid marshals under review.
Mid Ulster District Council said its existing environmental health and economic development teams would support businesses as town centres reopen, while Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said its city centre management team had been working along with council officers to implement Covid-19 safety measures including social distancing markers, fencing, signage, outdoor seating and access to facilities for hand washing.