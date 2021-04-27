Northern Ireland economy predicted to grow by almost 6% in 2021
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Northern Ireland's economy will grow by almost 6% in 2021, economists at the EY consultancy firm have estimated.
It also believes the bounce-back from the Covid-19 pandemic will continue in 2022 with estimated growth of 4%.
However, it was cautioned that it could be 2024 before all the jobs lost during the crisis wer replaced.
EY also warned consumers could soon face higher prices with inflationary pressures growing across the economy.
The forecasts assume the continuing success of the vaccine rollout with most restrictions being lifted by the summer.
EY estimates the Republic of Ireland's slower reopening means it will grow by about 5% this year and 4.6% next year.
'More adverse outlook'
EY said the key unknown for the labour market is how many of the people on government support schemes will find their way back into work when supports are removed later in the year.
"If, for example, 10% of those on full-time furlough in Northern Ireland and on PUP (Pandemic Unemployment Payment) in Ireland became unemployed, this would be equivalent to an increase of roughly one percentage point in the official unemployment rate in NI and nearly two percentage points in Ireland," said the consultancy firm.
"With structural reviews underway within many major employers and continued uncertainty over the type of retail and tourist sectors that will emerge in the future, it is possible to generate a much more adverse outlook for the path of unemployment."