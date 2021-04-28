Covid-19: QUB and Ulster University to hold virtual graduations
Queen's University and Ulster University will not hold any in-person graduation ceremonies this summer.
Instead, graduation events will be held online by both universities.
It is the second summer in a row that students will not be able to graduate in ceremonies on campus, with the vast majority of end of year exams also to be held online.
Queen's University will, however, hold a small number of in-person exams on campus.
The majority of students at Queen's and Ulster universities have spent the 2020/21 academic year taking their degree courses online.
Face-to-face teaching only continued in some subjects where it was regarded as necessary - including some medical, engineering, architecture, music and science courses.
However, both Queen's and Ulster have decided it is not possible to hold on-campus graduation ceremonies this summer.
In a statement, Ulster University said a decision to hold "virtual" ceremonies had been taken in the context of the pandemic and the restrictions that remain in place.
"Whilst we must delay holding physical graduation ceremonies for the class of summer 2021, we are committed to offering physical ceremonies for our graduating classes when it is safe to do so," a spokesperson said.
"Graduation remains a special occasion for the whole university community and we look forward sharing our plans for a student-centred celebration event as this extraordinary academic year comes to a close."
End of year exams will also be held online at Ulster University.
"There have been no traditional on-campus examinations this year and there are no plans for formal end-of-session assessment in exam halls," the spokesperson said.
"Those courses with elements delivered on campus have been assessed on an ongoing basis."
Queen's, meanwhile, said it had been a "difficult decision" to cancel summer graduation ceremonies on its campus.
"While the roll-out of vaccinations looks promising, strict social-distancing rules and limitations on large gatherings currently remain in place," a spokesperson said.
"With the level of planning required for graduation, not only for the university, but also for many students who will need to organise travel and accommodation, the risk of a late stage cancellation is too high.
"As we cannot mark this important milestone on campus this summer, we will provide an online celebration event to recognise student achievements."
Queen's also said it planned to hold graduations ceremonies on campus "at a future date."
The university also said the "vast majority" of exams would take place online.
"Where it is not appropriate for assessment to be undertaken remotely - for example, where necessitated part of professional recognition requirements - a small number of in-person examinations will take place across all three faculties on campus."
"Risk assessments have been carried out in accordance with PHA guidelines and any required adjustments have been put in place."
Many students in Northern Ireland are getting a £500 payment from the Stormont Executive due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020/21.
However, the National Union of Students-Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI) and some MLAs have called for the payment to be extended to those students who are currently not eligible for it.