Covid-19: 'Chaos' over regulations for outdoor hospitality venues
The implementation of Covid-19 regulations for outdoor hospitality venues in NI has been described as "chaos".
Outdoor restaurants, bars and pubs are set to reopen on Friday as lockdown restrictions are eased further.
However, some venues have been told they cannot reopen as their outdoor seating areas do not adhere to regulations from the executive.
Hospitality Ulster described the situation as a "critical moment".
The organisation called for the current regulations to be adapted as "they are not conducive to the proper reopening that the sector was promised".
Regulations published by the executive on 7 April said venues were classed as indoors if they were considered to be "enclosed or substantially enclosed" under smoke-free legislation that is already in place in Northern Ireland.
The legislation states that a premises is enclosed if it has a ceiling or roof.
It continues to say that a premises is substantially enclosed if it has a ceiling or roof but there is "an opening in the walls".
In a tweet, Mourne Seafood Bar in Belfast said it had been told by Belfast City Council it would be unable to reopen on Friday unless changes were made.
"We have just been told by [Belfast City Council] that we have to remove the cover or the sides of our outside area," the tweet read.
So we have just been told by @belfastcc that we have to remove the cover or the sides of our outside area . If not we won’t be allowed to open next Friday. This is the exact same set up we used all last summer. This is after spending £25000 pic.twitter.com/YWyK3XGMpX— mourne seafood (@mourneseafood) April 27, 2021
The venue said it spent £25,000 on the outdoor set up and that the same one was used last summer.
'Common sense'
Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the interpretation of regulations was "far too stringent".
"The idea of outdoor [hospitality] being opened again is meaningless if only a relatively small number of venues can actually make it work," said Mr Neill in a statement.
"Many will have prepared for reopening by buying thousands of pounds worth of stock to replenish their empty bars, only to be told that their set up does not meet the regulations, despite being open to the same standard in previous failed reopening phases."
Mr Neill called for "a level of common sense" to be brought to the problem, saying: "This is not the time to be playing with the livelihoods of business owners and we are demanding that the executive intervenes and remedies this."
"We need the executive to engage with us and be pragmatic about this real and present issue that we are facing in the next couple of days," he added.
'Obligation to ensure compliance'
In a statement, Belfast City Council said it had been "working with businesses and engaging with owners" to provide support and advice in relation to the regulations "throughout the past year".
"While we very much welcome the easing of restrictions which will allow licensed and unlicensed premises to reopen, council has a statutory obligation to ensure compliance within the coronavirus restrictions, set by the NI Executive."
The council said it recognised that the regulations are "complex" and said it will continue to work with owners to "try to address any concerns and give them the assistance that they need".