Covid-19: One new coronavirus-related death recorded in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One new Covid-19 related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths is now 2,144.
Another 98 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,986.
There are 60 people being treated in hospital with Covid-19, eight of which are in intensive care units.
Last updated 28 April at 14:30 BST
Vaccines
A total of 919,292 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 356,403 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,275,695.
Last updated 28 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland reported 10 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 4,884.
Of these, four of the deaths happened in April, five in March and one in February.
Another 426 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 247,489.
There are 153 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 47 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 27 April at 17:40 local time
Vaccines
As of 25 April, 998,134 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 399,927 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,398,061.
Last updated on 27 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland