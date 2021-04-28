Lu Na McKinney murder trial told firm at fault over life jackets
The company that hired a boat to a man later accused of murdering his wife was at "fault" for the shortage of life jackets on board, a trial has heard.
Lu Na McKinney, a mother of two, died on a family boating holiday at Lough Erne, County Fermanagh, in April 2017.
Stephen McKinney, from Castletown Square in Fintona, denies murder.
The boat was hired from Manor House Marine and under questioning, its director admitted the correct checks or paperwork had not been completed.
The family-of-four from County Donegal had hired a cruiser for a three-night holiday on Lough Erne during the Easter school holidays in 2017.
Mrs McKinney, 35, died during the trip and her body was found in the water, close to a jetty at Devenish Island.
During the second day of the murder trial, Dungannon Crown Court heard from staff at the company about their safety policies.
'No children's life jackets'
The hearing was told their usual booking procedures involved the completion of a "boat acceptance certificate", which contains safety information including life jacket details.
One of the directors confirmed to the court there were two adult-sized life jackets on the cruiser hired to the McKinney family, but no children's life jackets.
He added that before the vessel left, the couple's two children were sent to the marina office to be fitted with life jackets.
When the director learned of Ms McKinney's death, he immediately went to the complex's hotel where he asked a sailing instructor for the boat acceptance certificate.
"I was worried if everything was done correctly. Police were already at the scene and I knew they would ask for it (paperwork)," the director told the court.
"I first spoke to the instructor when I asked for the boat acceptance certificate and he didn't have it. He would later say he didn't think he had done the life jackets correctly before the boat left.
"He [the sailing instructor] told me he had sent up to the office for two children's life jackets but didn't check if that had been done. He assumed the office would have fitted them."
When the director learned about the life jacket shortage from the police, he challenged the sailing instructor, who allegedly confirmed he had not conducted a check before the cruiser left the marina.
The court heard the director then handed the instructor a blank boat acceptance certificate and said: "You'd better get that filled out."
'Messed up'
A defence lawyer asked if the certificate was completed after Mrs McKinney's death to "give the impression it was the original?"
The director replied: "No, I told police at the time."
He also denied the form was filled in late for insurance purposes.
The defence lawyer then asked the director: "Why didn't you tell police the instructor had messed up and there were only two life jackets on board?"
The director replied the police were already aware of the life jacket situation, adding "I don't know why you are asking this."
The defence lawyer responded :"Because Mr McKinney has been interviewed by police who have put it to him that this was all part of his cunning plan to kill his wife, by not taking the life jackets.
"That this was all part of grand scheme to kill his wife. But it was in fact Manor House Marine's fault the life jackets weren't onboard, two of which being suitable for children."
The director accepted the instructor should have checked the life jackets.
The murder trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks.