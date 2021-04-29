Covid-19: No deaths linked to coronavirus reported in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland on Thurdsday, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,144.
Another 95 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 61 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - eight of them are in intensive care units and four are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 120,087.
Last updated 29 April at 15:00 BST
Vaccines
A total of 935,589 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 377,302 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,312,891.
Last updated 29 April at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The Republic of Ireland reported 13 more Covid-19-related deaths on Wednesday, taking the country's total death toll to 4,896.
Three of those deaths happened in April, three in March and seven in February or earlier.
Another 371 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland is 247,857.
There are 153 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 45 of them are in intensive care.
Vaccines
As of 26 April, 1,014,640 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 403,302 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,417,942.
Last updated on 28 April at 17:54 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland