Covid-19 vaccine booking opens to 30-34 age group
People aged between 30 and 34 are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in latest expansion of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme.
The Department of Health said booking would open at 10:00 BST on Friday.
Appointments are available to book online at the Health and Social Care booking website and by telephone on 0300 200 7813.
The number of vaccines delivered in Northern Ireland passed the one million mark on 10 April.
In a statement, the department said a "limited number of appointments" were mainly available at the vaccine centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
"Subject to vaccine availability, participating community pharmacies will also be able to take appointments," the statement added.
Health Minister Robin Swann said: "It is worth remembering the progress that our vaccination programme has made in a relatively short period of time.
"In less than five months we have vaccinated almost one million people and thousands of our citizens have been able to receive the vaccine well ahead of schedule.
"I know that we all long for a sustainable return to more normal times and vaccination offers the best hope for this. Uptake is very encouraging and I'm pleased that we are moving so quickly through the cohorts."