NI 100: QUB opens series of public talks to mark partition
A series of online talks to mark the 100th anniversary of partition has been launched to mark NI's centenary.
The Partition of Ireland: Causes and Consequences, addresses a major theme in each online discussion.
The project is a collaboration between Queen's University Belfast and the BBC.
Subjects covered include the origins and legacies of partition, the experience of minorities, the Irish border in literature, and class-based and gender-based dimensions.
Belfast-born historian Lord Paul Bew began the series with a talk about Home Rule and the Ulster crisis.
He will be followed by other contributors over the coming weeks, including professors Mary Daly, Alvin Jackson and Jennifer Todd, each of whom will provide a variety of perspectives.
Professor Daly's talk will be published on Monday and reflects on how partition made it possible for Ireland to remain neutral in World War Two and strengthened the sense of Britishness within Northern Ireland.
Queen's Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Richard English said the support of the Irish and UK governments, and of the British and Royal Irish Academies, "reflects the collaborative approach adopted here to the understanding of partition's causes and consequences".
Lord Bew's talk is available to watch here.