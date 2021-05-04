Joe McCann: Trial of two soldiers collapses
Two former soldiers accused of the murder of an Official IRA man in 1972 have been formally acquitted after their trial collapsed.
Joe McCann, 24, was shot in disputed circumstances in Joy Street in the Markets area of Belfast in April 1972.
The court heard he was evading arrest when soldiers opened fire, killing him.
Soldiers A and C, both in their 70s, had pleaded not guilty. The men admitted firing shots but said they had acted lawfully when doing so.
Both soldiers were interviewed by the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) in 2010 and it was this evidence that formed the prosecution's case.
The judge ruled this evidence as inadmissible and the Public Prosecution Service on Tuesday confirmed it would not appeal against that decision.
