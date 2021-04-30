Covid-19: One death linked to coronavirus reported in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more Covid-19-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland on Friday, meaning the total number of deaths has risen to at 2,145.
Another 108 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 60 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - eight of them are in intensive care units and four are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 120,195.
Last updated 30 April at 14:15 BST
Vaccines
A total of 926,797 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 414,884 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,341,681.
Last updated 30 April at 14.15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Four more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, meaning the country's total number of deaths has risen to 4,903.
Another 545 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 139 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 44 of them are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland is 248,870.
Vaccines
As of 28 April, 1,067,378 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 419,665 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,487,043.
Last updated on 30 April at 14:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland