Newtownbutler house fire: Man dies in hospital
- Published
A man has died following a fire at a house in Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it attended the fire at a property in Camphill Park at 03:56 BST on Wednesday, which firefighters extinguished.
It said the man had been "rescued from the house by firefighters, who then provided him with medical care".
He was taken to hospital for treatment, but died while in hospital.
NIFRS said the "cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition".
It said its "thoughts and sympathies" were with the man's family and friends.