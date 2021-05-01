Edwin Poots: Majority of DUP MPs and MLAs back leadership bid, says Paul Frew
- Published
Edwin Poots has received endorsements from a majority of the DUP's MPs and MLAs in his bid to become party leader, his campaign manager has said.
Assembly member (MLA) Paul Frew tweeted that he was "grateful for the support Edwin has received from colleagues".
Mr Poots is the only person, so far, to put their name forward to be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
Arlene Foster will step down as DUP leader on 28 May.
Mrs Foster, who announced her resignation on Wednesday, will step down as Northern Ireland's first minister at the end of June.
I am delighted to confirm Edwin has received endorsements from a majority of the electoral college including MLA’s & MP’s. As campaign manager I take nothing for granted and am very grateful for the support Edwin has received from colleagues.— Paul Frew (@paulfrewDUP) May 1, 2021
Mr Poots is one of three DUP politicians tipped as a potential party leader.
He has been a member of the DUP for all of his political career and is Northern Ireland's agriculture and environment minister.
He announced that he was running for the leadership in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday.
Assembly members Christopher Stalford, Paul Givan, Mervyn Storey and Jonathan Buckley and MP Paul Girvan have also appeared in videos endorsing Mr Poots on his twitter account.
Mrs Foster, 50, announced her resignation after a letter of no confidence in the party leadership was signed by about 80% of its Stormont and Westminster ranks.
The outgoing first minister said it was important to give space over the coming weeks for the party officers to make arrangements for the election of a new leader.
In a tweet she thanked "the hundreds who have been in touch", saying those who sent messages "don't know how much it means" to her.
Thank you to the hundreds who have been in touch with such generous messages and a special mention to those who sent these beautiful gifts. You don’t know how much it means to me and you are all so kind. pic.twitter.com/bEhSqYGiSi— Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) May 1, 2021
Who could replace Mrs Foster?
There has been speculation of a split role at the helm of the DUP, with one person as first minister at Stormont and a second as party leader at Westminster.
Other possible contenders are Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, although the latter two have yet to make their position clear.
How would a leadership election work?
Only a small number of the DUP membership - MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) and MPs - will get to vote in a leadership contest.
There are 27 MLAs who hold the party whip - including Mrs Foster - and eight MPs.
If a leadership contest does take place, it will be the first in the DUP's 50-year history.
Party officers will ultimately decide the selection process.
Normally the leadership election is simply a formality and the existing leader continues in their role but other candidates are free to challenge them.
The role of first minister is separate but as the largest party from the largest grouping (unionism) in the assembly, the DUP is entitled to nominate someone to hold the post of first minister.
Once Mrs Foster steps down as first minister, the DUP would then be asked to nominate a replacement within seven days and a vote would be held in the assembly.
If a replacement is not nominated the Northern Ireland secretary is obliged to call an assembly election.
How did we get here?
Mrs Foster has endured a turbulent time as DUP leader and the fallout from Brexit - which the party supported - has put particular pressure on the party's top brass as it faces having to weather the storm caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which imposed a border down the Irish Sea.
The aftermath of Brexit caused friction both internally and between the party and some of its core voters who are unhappy at the deal which led to the Irish Sea border.
It has also been suggested recent changes to Northern Ireland's abortion laws and the commitment to implement an Irish language act were causing concerns with some elected DUP representatives ahead of next year's assembly election.
On Tuesday it emerged a letter of no-confidence was circulated among the party's MLAs and MPs - more than 20 assembly members and four MPs are understood to have signed it.
There was also pressure from councillors, with concerns ranging from the Northern Ireland Protocol, abortion legislation, same-sex marriage, policing and the recent gay conversion debate at Stormont.