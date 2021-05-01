Covid-19: No further NI Covid-linked deaths but 90 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland on Saturday, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,145.
Another 90 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began has risen to 120,285.
Last updated 1 May at 15:00 BST
The Department of Health's Covid-19 statistics dashboard is no longer updated at weekends.
The most recent information, published on Friday afternoon, showed there were 60 people in hospitals with Covid-19.
Eight of those patients were in intensive care units and four were being ventilated.
Last updated 30 April at 14:15 BST
Vaccines
A total of 926,797 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 414,884 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,341,681.
Last updated 30 April at 14.15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Four more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, meaning the country's total number of deaths has risen to 4,903.
Another 545 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 139 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 44 of them are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland is 248,870.
Vaccines
As of 28 April, 1,067,378 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 419,665 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,487,043.
Last updated on 30 April at 14:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland