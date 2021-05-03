Aghlisk River: Thousands of fish killed in pollution incident
An investigation is taking place after a significant number of fish were killed in a County Tyrone river.
It is thought thousands of fish have been killed along a 5km (3.1 miles) stretch of the Aghlisk River.
It runs between Dromore and Fintona and is a tributary of the Owenreagh River.
Species including brown trout and juvenile salmon have been affected.
The Loughs Agency said it was alerted to the "extensive pollution" on Sunday.
It said it received a report of the incident at about 18:30 BST.
Samples have been taken from a "suspected agricultural source" and submitted for laboratory analysis, said the agency.
"Fishery officers continue to monitor the river and will now work to quantify the extent of the fish kill," it said.