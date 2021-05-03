Belfast: Man charged with 63 offences after gun incident
- Published
A man has been charged with 63 offences after shots were fired in an incident in north Belfast on Sunday.
Police arrested the 32-year-old after reports that two shots had been fired on Silverstream Road at about 10:30 BST.
That followed an incident in which a window of a property on Manor Street, also in north Belfast, was damaged.
After the man was detained, police searched a property in Crumlin, County Antrim.
The man is facing charges including possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and discharging a firearm in a public place.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.