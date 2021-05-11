Ballymurphy Inquest: Coroner is set to publish findings
The findings of the Ballymurphy Inquest into the deaths of 10 people almost 50 years ago are due to be published on Tuesday.
The inquest, which began in November 2018, examined the deaths in and around the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in August 1971.
The shootings happened in the wake of an Army operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.
The court heard almost 100 days of evidence from more than 150 witnesses.
These included more than 60 former soldiers, more than 30 civilians and experts in ballistics, pathology and engineering.
The coroner, Mrs Justice Keegan, will present her findings from 11:00 BST at the Nightingale Court facility in Belfast's Waterfront Hall.
The killings happened over three days immediately following the introduction of internment - the arrest and detention of paramilitary suspects without trial.
The victims included a priest trying to help one of the wounded and a mother of eight.
Inquests were held into the deaths in 1972, but they were separate and returned open verdicts.
The new inquests, which began in November 2018, have been held together.
Mrs Justice Keegan said often, during the hearings, that she wanted to hear evidence that would help her understand what had happened.
She has had to decide the circumstances of how each person died on the balance of probability.
She has also had to determine who was there, where the shooting came from, who she thinks fired the fatal shot, and the circumstances in which those shots came to be fired.
Missing documents
Mrs Justice Keegan's task has been harder because of missing documents.
In 1972, there were lots of statements from soldiers saying they had shot someone - the coroner knew their names but the public did not.
That list has been lost and no one can locate it, despite the efforts of the Coroner's Service for Northern Ireland.
So, while Mrs Justice Keegan heard from many soldiers, she did not know which of them had claimed to have shot anyone in 1971.
Other information or witnesses were missing.
A so-called Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) interlocutor known as Witness X offered to pass on what he knew about UVF snipers in the area.
But he never gave evidence in the end and the court concluded that ballistics evidence cast some doubt on what he had indicated that he would say.
There was clear testimony at the inquest that the Official IRA and the Provisional IRA were in the area on those days and did open fire on certain occasions. None of them testified.
Anxious wait
On Monday, the families attended a Mass in west Belfast ahead of the findings being made public.
John Teggart, whose father Danny was among the victims, said Tuesday would be a hard day, but the families were praying for a positive result.
"We're very anxious of what the result will be," he said.
"After campaigning for 50 years, we're going to get the result of the findings.
"We're confident that the work that we have done, and the amount of eye witnesses, and we're confident it will be a good day."