DUP: Dodds will not bid for re-election as deputy leader

- Published
Lord Dodds has said he will not bid to remain deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in its leadership elections next week.
The peer and ex-North Belfast MP said he would instead continue to use his position in Parliament to "advance the cause of the union".
It means the party's top two roles are being vacated after leader Arlene Foster said she would resign on 28 May.
Lord Dodds has been the party's deputy leader for 13 years.