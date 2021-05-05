CAFRE: NI agriculture college to get a £75m investment
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's agriculture college is to get a £75m investment.
Two of its sites at Cookstown, in County Tyrone, and in Antrim will be substantially refurbished.
They were built more than 50 years ago and offer accommodation and lecture facilities for students.
About 1,600 students study at the College of Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) split over three sites, including Enniskillen, in County Fermanagh.
It provides a range of qualifications up to degree standard in farming and agri-food.
Work will begin in 2023 and is scheduled to take five years.
'Strategically important'
The news was welcomed by college director Martin McKendry.
"Modern, well-designed facilities at Greenmount and Loughry Campuses are strategically important for recruitment onto our wide portfolio of courses," he said.
In total £43m will be spent at the Loughry Campus at Cookstown and £32m will be spent at the Greenmount Campus outside Antrim.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said it would future-proof Northern Ireland's agriculture industry.
"Our agri-food sector has faced many challenges over the past century and has grown to develop a global reputation for high quality food and traceability," he said.
"It is now time to invest in each campus to provide modern, well-designed facilities which will meet the needs of students, staff and industry during the next century."