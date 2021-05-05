Covid-19: NI records 99 new cases, no further Covid-related deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, meaning the total number of deaths remains 2,146.
Another 99 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24-hour reporting period.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 120,600.
There are 61 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals in Northern Ireland - seven of them are in intensive care units and five are being ventilated.
Last updated 5 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 950,778 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 446,309 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,397,087.
Last updated 5 May at 11:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Two Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll to 4,908.
Another 383 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 250,672.
There are 144 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 41 of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated on 4 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 2 May, 1,159,083 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 445,561 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,604,644.
Last updated on 4 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland