Tech firm Igale creating 100 jobs in Belfast
A London-based technology firm is creating 100 jobs in Belfast.
Igale develops software projects for the defence, aircraft and construction sectors.
It will base its operations in Northern Ireland at the Catalyst hub in the city's Titanic Quarter.
The company said it had considered a number of locations for the new operation, but opted for Belfast because of the city's highly-skilled tech workforce.
Director Kevin Harris said the jobs would be created over the next year, with "double that number" over the next two years.
"The new site will sit alongside other tech giants who are drawn to Belfast's highly-skilled tech workforce," he said.
"Igale recognises the capacity and skills of the enthusiastic local workforce, supported by both local universities, and embryonic apprenticeship schemes."
Mr Harris also said they hoped to create further jobs in the next five years as it expanded its business further in Northern Ireland.