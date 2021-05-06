Police ombudsman finds officers 'not held to account' for 1969 killings
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Police officers who killed four people at the outset of the Troubles were never held to account for their actions due to investigative failings, a report has found.
The victims included a nine-year-old boy, Patrick Rooney.
The police ombudsman also stated the use of machine guns by officers to deal with rioting in Belfast in 1969 was "disproportionate and dangerous".
No former officers can be prosecuted due to a lack of evidence.
The ombudsman, Marie Anderson, has published a 128-page report covering the deaths of four people during severe rioting in the city on 14 and 15 August 1969.
She said their relatives were justified in believing they died "without good reason".
Civil unrest
Nine-year-old Patrick Rooney - the first child killed in the Troubles - was hit in his bedroom by one of the shots fired to disperse rioters at Divis flats.
A separate incident in the same area also claimed the life of off-duty soldier Hugh McCabe, 20, killed by a police marksman who stated he was returning gunfire, though no witnesses saw anyone armed.
Samuel McLarnon, 27, was shot dead while he stood at a window in his house at Herbert Street in Ardoyne.
Michael Lynch, 28, was killed in nearby Butler Street by an officer who claimed he had seen "gun flashes".
The four deaths occurred at a time of serious civil unrest which saw the arrival of British soldiers on to the streets of Northern Ireland to help restore order.
The ombudsman's report concluded that "even allowing for the tumultuous circumstances of the time", the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) failed to effectively investigate any of the deaths.
It noted there had been limited enquiries, inadequate forensic examinations and no evidence any officer had been interviewed for potential criminal or misconduct offences.
'Deceased or unwell'
Mrs Anderson said it was "a matter of regret" that her investigation was unable to identify the individual police officers who were responsible.
She said had proactive action been taken at the time it may have been possible to determine responsibility for each of the deaths.
"Unfortunately, responsibility cannot be determined over 51 years later, given the passage of time and the fact many witnesses and former police officers who may well have been able to assist are now deceased or unwell," she said.
Reacting to the report, the family of Mr McCabe said they were "extremely disappointed" the ombudsman failed to find his killing to have been unlawful.
"He was himself a soldier, on leave from his regiment. Some of his senior officers attended his funeral, something they would never have done if he had been firing on police," said his daughter, Liz McCabe.
Relatives of Mr Lynch said a proper investigation at the time "was never likely to happen with the RUC".
"It was completely unjustified. He wasn't doing anything to get shot. He was trying to get home," they added.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was considering the findings of the report.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: "Our thoughts today are first and foremost with the families of Patrick Rooney, Hugh McCabe, Samuel McLarnon and Michael Lynch.
"We respect and acknowledge the hurt and suffering of each of the bereaved families, and we offer our sincerest and heartfelt sympathies to them for the loss they endured."