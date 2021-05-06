Lu Na McKinney murder trial hears of efforts to save her
Medical staff who tried to save a woman who drowned in Lough Erne have told a court of efforts to resuscitate her.
Lu Na McKinney, a mother of two, was found in the water off Devenish Island in the early hours of 13 April 2017.
Her husband, Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone, denies her murder.
The couple had stopped their boat at Devenish Island for the night, and during the early hours, Mrs McKinney entered the water.
Her death was originally treated as an accident.
On Thursday, Dungannon Crown Court heard that when paramedics arrived at Trory Jetty, they observed Mrs McKinney being brought ashore before being moved to the ambulance.
The court heard that no pulse, no breathing and no signs of life were found, but that paramedics continued to provide resuscitation while transferring her to hospital.
A separate ambulance crew attending to Mr McKinney found him distressed and agitated, with his pulse and blood pressure slightly elevated.
A paramedic explained Mr McKinney's temperature was lower than normal, which was to be expected, and his clothes were dry.
"He told me he had changed and had been in the water," he said.
Under defence cross-examination, the paramedic confirmed Mr McKinney's temperature would be considered borderline hypothermia and he was repeatedly asking about his wife.
The witness said: "I was unable to answer as she was in the other ambulance."
The treating consultant leading the resuscitation effort at South West Acute Hospital confirmed this terminated shortly before 03:00 local time, based on a team decision in the context of the time elapsed and no heartbeat.
On breaking the news to Mr McKinney, the consultant noted: "He appeared upset. He sat down, gesturing with his hands, waving them back and forth.
"I recall he was not crying at that point and said 'why wouldn't she listen?'"
'He seemed upset'
The consultant added Mr McKinney went on to explain that his wife had gone to bed and subsequently raised concerns regarding her perception of the boat moving and it may not have been properly secured.
He tried to reassure her but he said "she must have attempted to check the ropes herself and had fallen into the water".
The consultant recalled Mr McKinney stating: "How am I going to tell the children?'"
Another emergency department doctor who examined Mr McKinney noted his heart rate was elevated but he declined an electrocardiogram (ECG).
He reported no cough or chest discomfort and his respiration was normal.
"He seemed upset. He may have been tearful, but I can't remember. I do remember him looking upset and sad," she said.
She confirmed the examination took place about two hours after Mr McKinney first arrived at hospital.
The doctor was aware paramedics had recorded his temperature as slightly lower than normal, but felt this indicated he was cold as the triage nurse had noted him being "in the water for a few short minutes".
It was also noted Mr McKinney "walked into the emergency department alert and denied any injuries".
In her medical notes, the doctor recorded Mr McKinney to be "understandably upset as his partner had just passed away".
In the aftermath, Mr McKinney was taken to see his wife in the resuscitation room, accompanied by a police officer who noted he became "very distressed" on seeing Lu Na.
"He stroked her hair and kissed her forehead," he said.
'Conflicting accounts'
Suspicions were later raised about Mrs McKinney's death by a number of witnesses, the court heard.
Mr McKinney gave conflicting accounts of what had happened and following intensive investigations, a murder inquiry was launched.
The accused denies murder and says he tried to save his wife by jumping into the water but she slipped from his grasp.
The prosecution say Mr McKinney was a controlling individual who had tired of his wife, but could not accept she may divorce him.
The trial resumes next week.