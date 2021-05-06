Ashgrove Road: Newry security alert after suspicious object found
A security alert is under way in Newry, County Down, following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Police are at the scene on Ashgrove Road and the road has been closed.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has urged motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route, if possible. They said there are no further details.
Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins said it follows reports of an explosion heard on Wednesday night.