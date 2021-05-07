Covid-19: Cargo plane to leave NI with medical aid for India
By Sara Neill
BBC News NI
- Published
A cargo plane carrying oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India is to leave Belfast International Airport on Friday morning.
Hospitals in the country are struggling to cope with a second surge of Covid-19 cases.
India's official death toll has surpassed 200,000 but experts believe the actual number may be higher.
The shipment, expected to arrive in Delhi on Friday evening, also contains 100 ventilators from across the UK.
The three generators, built in Northern Ireland, are capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen a minute.
They are among eight oxygen units built as back-up for local hospitals at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Northern Ireland is the latest in a list of countries to send aid to India, as the situation there worsens.
The medical equipment is travelling on an Antonov An-124, a Russian plane originally designed in the 1980s to carry Soviet tanks.
Now, the plane is normally used to move outsize freight - things like airplane wings from Bombardier - but has been drafted in to fly medical equipment to India.
The oxygen generators are bound for India, where hospitals have been overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus cases.
Countries around the world have sent aid - now it's Northern Ireland's turn.
The aircraft touched down at Belfast International Airport at 21:30 BST on Thursday, welcomed by Health Minister Robin Swann, deputy chief medical officer Dr Naresh Chada and the few airport crew still on duty.
The colossal plane, thought to be the second largest cargo aircraft in the world, dwarfed parked passenger planes nearby.
It arrived from Houston, Texas, to load its cargo in Belfast, and is due to leave, full-bellied, on Friday morning after refuelling.
About 20 airport staff watched as it touched down, with warnings given to cover ears from the plane's roaring engines.
Once on the ground, the 13-strong Russian and Ukrainian crew disembarked. On the runway, people took selfies with the Antonov in the background and there was a real feeling that this was a significant moment in history.
The man responsible for refuelling the plane told BBC News NI it would take around two and a half hours to fill it, using 120,000 litres of fuel - an amount that would empty his fuel tanker three times.
To put that in perspective, the average plane taking you to Spain requires about 10 tonnes of fuel; this plane needs 90 tonnes - and even that would only keep it going until it refuels and recrews in Russia later on Friday for a pit stop on the way to Delhi.
The medical equipment took about three hours to load onto the plane, with the oxygen generators loaded through the tail and the ventilators through the nose.