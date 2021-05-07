Covid-19: NI records one further death and 65 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been one further coronavirus-related death reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, meaning the total number of deaths is 2,147.
Another 65 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24-hour reporting period.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 120,767.
There are 62 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland - six of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated 7 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 963,315 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 473,502 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,436,817.
Last updated 7 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Eight Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, bringing the country's death toll to 4,921.
Two deaths were denotified from Wednesday's statistics.
Of the deaths recorded on Thursday, three occurred in May, two in March and three in February or earlier.
Another 393 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 251,474, after six confirmed cases were also denotified.
There are 131 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 36 of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated on 6 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 4 May, 1,201,373 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 454,493 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,655,866.
Last updated on 6 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland