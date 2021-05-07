Coronavirus: NI under-40s urged to come forward for Covid-19 vaccine
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Health officials in Northern Ireland have urged people to keep coming forward for their Covid-19 vaccine.
It comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccine Immunisation (JCVI) said under-40s are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab.
The Department of Health has said people aged under 40 in NI will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
It follows growing concerns around the risk of blood clots among young people receiving the AZ jab.
Northern Ireland is ahead of the UK in offering the Covid-19 to people aged under 40.
Close to one million people here have already received their first vaccine dose in NI.
People who have already received their first jab of Oxford-AstraZeneca will get their second jab with the same vaccine.
The UK's medicines safety regulator said there have been 242 clotting cases from 28.5 million doses of the vaccine.
But it said the risk was slightly higher in younger age groups.
Low levels of coronavirus in the country and the supply of alternative vaccines has also led to the decision being taken.
That means people who are under 40 and have yet to receive their first dose will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab.
How will this affect the vaccine rollout?
The change means some logistical alterations to NI's vaccination programme.
From Monday 10 May:
- People aged 40 and older can book Astra Zeneca first dose appointments at the SSE Arena vaccination centre and community pharmacies.
- People aged 30-39 can book their Pfizer first dose appointments at the other regional trust vaccination centres across NI.
- People aged 30-39 can choose to make an informed decision to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from participating community pharmacies if that is what they prefer or if they decide they would rather not wait to receive an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
- Anyone aged under 40 already booked for their first vaccine at one of the trust centres, including the SSE Arena, will have this appointment honoured - with the Pfizer vaccine.
'Extremely rare risk'
This policy currently applies to those under 30 but the JCVI has decided to move the age threshold after new figures on clots were reported last week.
The move may affect the UK's target of offering a first vaccine dose to every adult by the end of July.
Northern Ireland is currently ahead of schedule on its vaccine rollout.
While this would be a setback its understood officials are looking at what is available and further supplies that are expected into NI over the next four weeks.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: "It is important to reiterate that the potential risk associated with the AZ first dose is extremely rare and that the threat from Covid-19 is much higher for the majority of adults.
"Getting vaccinated against this virus gives us hope - it protects us and helps us to start reclaim normality."
He added that he was looking forward to getting his second dose of Astra Zeneca in the near future and encouraged everyone to "come forward without delay for their first and second jabs when it's their turn".
'Outweighs the risks'
In a statement, the Department of Health said: "The Astra Zeneca vaccine continues to be essential in the successful roll-out of our vaccination programme.
"Thanks to this programme, close to a million people here have already received their first vaccine dose, helping society to emerge carefully from lockdown."
A spokesperson for JCVI and the health regulator the MHRA said that it continued to be the case that the benefits of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults.
Figures from NI indicate that people are still keen to be vaccinated.
Almost 20 % of those aged between 18 - 29 have been vaccinated already due to personal reasons and almost 43% of those aged between 30 - 39.
'Appeal for public patience'
The head of the NI vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, said: "Protecting our adult population through vaccination is a huge and unprecedented undertaking.
"Logistical challenges are inevitable, but the programme has already proved itself to be highly resilient.
"I would again appeal for patience from the public, as we reset the programme in light of the updated JCVI advice.
"Pfizer supplies remain steady but limited, so our progress with the 30-39 age group will be limited for the next few weeks.
"Likewise, those under 30 will have to wait a few weeks before being offered appointments for their first dose."