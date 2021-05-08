Steve Aiken to resign as Ulster Unionist leader
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Steve Aiken is to resign as Ulster Unionist leader, BBC News NI understands.
The South Antrim assembly member has been in charge of the party since November 2019.
However, it is understood frustration with his leadership has been growing across all levels of the party.
Several sources told the BBC there was a "widespread view" that change was needed ahead of next year's assembly election.
It is understood discussions have been taking place for a number of months about concerns over the party's recent performance.
One Ulster Unionist source said it was not about a fight for the direction of the party but its entire "existence".
'Breakthrough'
In his letter of resignation, Mr Aiken said he had taken the party as far as he could.
"Despite our successes, it has become clear to me that if we are to achieve the breakthrough in the forthcoming assembly elections, we will need to drive further ahead... to achieve our goals, we now need new leadership," he said.
He said his resignation would be effective from Monday 10 May but he would not be retiring from politics.
Mr Aiken became leader of the party in 2019.
He was appointed unopposed after no-one else put their name forward.
He faced criticism early on in his leadership after he initially ruled out a unionist pact in the general election, but then reversed his position and the party did not field a candidate in North Belfast, where the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) faced a strong challenge from Sinn Féin.
However, the UUP was the only main Stormont party not to win any seats in that election.