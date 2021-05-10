Ulster Unionists to begin leadership process after Steve Aiken resigns
The Ulster Unionist Party will start the process of finding a new leader on Monday morning when Steve Aiken officially tenders his resignation.
The South Antrim assembly member has been in charge of the party since November 2019.
Mr Aiken will remain in charge temporarily until his successor is found.
No one has yet declared an intention to stand, but Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie has been widely tipped as the favourite to take over.
Responding to news that Mr Aiken was standing down, Mr Beattie said the "loneliness of leadership is never easy" but thanked Mr Aiken as "my party leader, my colleague and my friend".
The UUP's ruling executive will determine the timetable for getting a new leader in place, which party sources said they hoped would be "compact", to allow whoever is appointed to hit the ground running in a fresh attempt to revive and reform the party.
Mr Aiken's resignation as leader will take effect when he meets his fellow Ulster Unionist MLAs at 10:00 BST.
It is understood discussions have been taking place for a number of months about concerns over the Ulster Unionist Party's recent performance.
In his letter of resignation, Mr Aiken said he had taken the party as far as he could.
He said it had been a "privilege to lead in these difficult and trying times" and he took pride in the party's decision to take on the challenging health minister portfolio when Stormont was restored in 2020.
His departure follows the resignation of Arlene Foster as DUP leader and first minister after an internal revolt.
More than 20 DUP NI Assembly members and four MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership.
Responding to Mr Aiken's decision to step down, Mrs Foster said she found him "very straightforward and honourable" as a fellow party leader.