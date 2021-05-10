Coronavirus: Five suspected AZ vaccine-linked blood clots in NI
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland has had five suspected cases of blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
That is from a total of 550,000 people given the vaccine up to 28 April.
The figure is in proportion to other suspected cases from across the UK including England (198); Scotland (18); Wales (9) and unknown (12).
In a statement, the Department of Health said the AstraZeneca vaccine had already saved thousands of lives in the UK and around the world.
"The adverse reactions following the Oxford-AstraZeneca first dose are extremely rare," the department continued.
"MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) emphasise that for the vast majority of people, the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risks."
The figures are contained in a government report which provides a weekly summary of coronavirus vaccine statistics.
It includes any suspected side effects from any of the vaccines, which can be submitted through what is called the Yellow Card scheme.
According to the gov.uk website, the nature of Yellow Card reporting means reported events are not always proven side effects as "some events may have happened anyway regardless of vaccination".
As of 28 April 2021, for the UK, 54,139 Yellow cards have been reported for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 160,543 for AstraZeneca, 683 for Moderna and 574 where the brand of the vaccine was not specified.
Benefits balance
The absolute risk of death by clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine is about one in a million.
The Department of Health also said that many people are "alive and well today because of the vaccine".
"The fact that we are now emerging from lockdown is thanks in no small measure to the availability of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines."
The latest UK-wide data reveals that there has been a higher number of suspected reports of clotting in the 50 to 59 age group (68).
There have been 38 suspected reports in the 40 to 49 group and 31 for those aged between 30 and 39.
The statistics revealed that more women are affected than men.
All vaccines and medicines have some side effects and according to health regulator MHRA these side effects need to be continuously balanced against the expected benefits in preventing illness caused by Covid-19.