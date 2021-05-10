Extra driving test examiners hired to deal with backlog of learner drivers
- Published
The Driver Vehicle Agency NI (DVA) is recruiting extra examiners and offering evening appointments to help deal with the backlog of practical driving tests.
Theory and practical tests were cancelled when lockdown was re-imposed on 26 December and only reopened for priority groups in April.
The online booking system opened to all customers on Monday and the DVA expects demand to be high.
About 8,000 people were in the queue when the portal opened at 10:00 BST.
Before testing resumed in April for priority groups, there were about 22,000 people with a theory pass who had not booked their practical.
Those customers affected by the restrictions and who had their appointments cancelled were given first access to the booking system.
The system then opened for customers with theory test certificates due to expire, prioritised according to expiry dates.
All remaining customers who have passed their theory test and want to book the practical test can now do so.
The DVA plans to release additional slots in September and October to provide further capacity.
'Frustrating time for learner drivers'
Four new temporary test centres in Belfast, Cookstown, Coleraine and Omagh will be opening later this month.
Slots will continue to be available on Saturdays and at certain centres on Sundays, where it is suitable to do so, the DVA said.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it had been a frustrating time for learner drivers.
She said news that tests had now resumed for everyone would be "welcome news" for learners.
"The DVA continues to work hard to maximise the availability of test slots, however, all driving test services across these islands are experiencing high demand with longer than usual waiting times and I would ask customers for their continued patience," she said.
"If slots are not initially available at a customer's preferred test centre, they may wish to consider booking a test at another centre.
"Customers are advised to keep checking the booking system as the DVA will be releasing more slots as additional resources become available."