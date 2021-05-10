Women in politics face misogyny and abuse - O'Neill
By Colm Kelpie
BBC News NI
- Published
Women in politics are constantly "swimming upstream" against an undercurrent of misogyny and abuse, the deputy first minister has said.
Some of the commentary around women in political leadership was "reprehensible", Michelle O'Neill told a conference.
Women faced comments about their appearance, threats of sexual violence and death threats, she added.
Ms O'Neill was speaking with Arlene Foster at a female leadership event.
The virtual conference was organised by Queen's University.
Mrs Foster, the outgoing first minister, said social media giants needed to recognise their responsibilities to women in public life who are targeted and face online harassment.
Social media companies cannot "wash their hands of the problem", she said.
"What is not acceptable is for people around the table to mark out an opponent and then enlist the services of an anonymous online lynch mob to systematically target and harass women about their relationship status, their children, their partner, their appearance and the list goes on," she said.
"The anonymity of social media gives people a sense of invincibility. I want to tackle that.
"There must be a verification process where the platforms at least know who really owns the account," she added.
"I want the social media companies to recognise their responsibilities to women in public life.
"Whether it's Google, Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat, they can't just step back as the publisher and wash their hands of the problem."
'Fifty shades of men in grey'
Mrs Foster, who is due to step down as Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader on 28 May and as first minister at the end of June, also said she was still not sure what her plans were once she leaves office.
Ms O'Neill said there was a constant attempt to belittle women in politics, adding that she sees examples of "vile abuse" against women every day.
"Misogyny has been a constant presence in most women in political leadership's experience," the deputy first minister said.
"You constantly face the derogatory comments about your appearance, threats of physical and sexual violence."
Interim head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jenny Pyper, said women occupied 41% of senior roles in the civil service.
But women continued to be underrepresented at every grade, she added.
"Someone once commented to me that I've spent most of my career dealing with 50 shades of men in grey," she said.