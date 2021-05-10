Covid in Scotland: Some foreign travel without quarantine to be allowed
People in Scotland will be able to travel to some foreign destinations without the need to quarantine on their return, the BBC understands.
It will be part of a traffic lights system, similar to that in England, and will come into effect on 24 May.
Countries will be classified as green, amber and red with those in the green category requiring self-isolation.
The Scottish government said a Covid briefing would take place on Tuesday and it would not comment further.