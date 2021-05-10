DUP: Poots vows to end DUP 'on the hoof' policy-making
The DUP leadership candidate Edwin Poots said his party must stop making "policy on the hoof" and reform the way it is organised.
Mr Poots, who is challenging Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for leadership, wrote to MLAs and MPs outlining his plans.
He said "power and decision making" needs to be in the hands of elected representatives.
He added that his party should no longer tolerate or sustain an "ad hoc" approach to policy-making.
The Lagan Valley MLA has outlined his ideas in a five page glossy document sent to the party's 36 strong electoral college of MPS and MLAS who will vote on Friday 14 May.
Edwin Poots said he is "committed to real and meaningful reform" and wants to put "democracy at the core of our party".
Leadership reshuffle
The current agriculture minister is suggesting a number of moves, including a new leadership structure with the creation of a senior leadership panel including the party leader, the deputy leader, the first minster and representatives from the Assembly and Westminster party.
Mr Poots said new rules would prevent the party leader "acting unilaterally" in making public appointments to public offices and government bodies.
He has also proposed a leadership training programme to prepare members for party roles or public office.
"I welcome the debate I have helped to generate and the changes that will come. For too long change was talked about but never materialised," Mr Poots said.
"A vibrant democracy brings forward the best ideas by people that can attract support from the broadest spectrum of our organisation."
Mr Poots said his manifesto set a "clear direction of travel" that he would immediately take forward on his first day in office.
He said wanted to provide an "inclusive model of representation from every level of the party" to deliver a "coherent and disciplined organisation".
He said he will reinvigorate the press arm of the party to refocus on internal and external messaging.
The MLA also wants to create a strategic policy body, which will be jointly chaired by the leader and deputy leader.
Supporters of Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson both believe their candidates can win the contest - the first in the party's history.
Neither candidate is giving any media interviews after party officers said those standing for election should not talk publicly to journalists.
Three candidates are running for the deputy leader position.
They are MP Gregory Campbell and MLAS Paul Frew and Paula Bradley.