Covid-19: NI 76 new cases, no further deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to the virus during the pandemic is 2,147.
A further 76 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24-hour reporting period.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 121,022.
On Monday, there were 57 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland - six of them in intensive care units.
Last updated 10 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,470,135.
As of Monday, 976,582 people in Northern Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 493,553 had received two doses.
Last updated 10 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,921.
Another 381 people tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 253,189.
There are 124 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 31 of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated on 10 May at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 8 May, 1,327,821 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 499,789 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,827,610.
Last updated on 10 May at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland