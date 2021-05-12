Ballymurphy Inquest: Calls grow for apology from UK government
There are growing calls for the UK government to formally apologise to the relatives of those killed in the Ballymurphy shootings of August 1971.
They included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight.
Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood have called for a government apology.
In a statement issued after the announcement, a government spokesperson said it would now "take the time to review the report and carefully consider the conclusions".
The shootings happened after an operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.
Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.
However, they could not definitively rule who shot the tenth victim, John McKerr.
Mrs Justice Keegan, who delivered her findings over the course of more than two hours, said the deaths took place during Northern Ireland's Troubles in a "highly charged and difficult environment".
The killings happened over three days immediately following the introduction of internment - the arrest and detention of paramilitary suspects without trial.
Mrs Justice Keegan noted that during that time there was widespread disorder.
Across Belfast alone on 9 and 10 August 1971, it was recorded that there were approximately 12 explosions, 59 shooting incidents, 17 reported deaths, 25 reported injuries, 13 incidents of rioting, 18 reports of arson and other reports of civil disorder of various kinds.
But Mrs Justice Keegan concluded, to a round of applause: "What is very clear, is that all of the deceased in the series of inquests were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question."
Justice Minister Naomi Long said the UK government needed to "step up and formally apologise".
"We saw how much a similar apology in relation to Bloody Sunday meant to the families there, and I encourage the government to acknowledge the courage of the Ballymurphy families with a similar statement," she said.
Speaking in parliament, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: "Will this prime minister now finally apologise for what those British forces did by murdering 10 entirely innocent people, or will he continue to pursue an amnesty for their killers?
Truth recovery process
He said it was a challenge and a standard "that should be met by any country that wants to call itself a democracy".
Ulster Unionist Party assembly member Robbie Butler said he thought the government "will be looking at this".
"If you think back to 2010 when David Cameron gave an apology to the families in regard to Bloody Sunday," he said.
"They need to decide very quickly what they can do for these families."
Sinn Fein West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan said: "Let's have a truth recovery process, the mechanisms are already agreed in the Stormont House Agreement.
"So let's implement that and let people be given an opportunity, first of all in terms of victims to see justice, if justice is available, and if not let's move into a truth recovery process.
Lord Dannatt, a former head of the Army, said an apology "was not inappropriate", however, it was not for him "to say that".
Mrs Justice Keegan said the effects of the killings on the families of the 10 victims had been "stark".
Inquests were held into the deaths in 1972, but they were separate and returned open verdicts.
The new inquests, which began in November 2018, have been held together.
The court heard almost 100 days of evidence from more than 150 witnesses.
These included more than 60 former soldiers, more than 30 civilians and experts in ballistics, pathology and engineering.