NI Protocol: Brexit Minister Lord Frost met with LCC
Brexit minister Lord Frost met with the Loyalist Communities Council during his visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week, the BBC understands.
The LCC delegation included representatives of paramilitary groups.
Lord Frost had talks with several other delegations, including with business groups.
Following his trip, he said it was hard to see the Irish Sea border as it is currently working being sustained for long.
The LCC has previously held talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a border in the Irish Sea.
It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation in 2020.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports.
On Tuesday Lord Frost said: "It's clear from my visit that the protocol is presenting significant challenges for many in Northern Ireland.
"Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long."
He added that he hoped the EU would take a "pragmatic way forward" and that the UK government would "continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland".
UK and EU officials are currently engaged in low key talks aimed at simplifying the operation of the protocol.
In March, the LCC wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to withdraw its support for the Good Friday Agreement.
It said it was temporarily withdrawing its backing because of concerns about the protocol.
The LCC was set up in 2015 by David Campbell, a former chairman of the Ulster Unionist Party, and Jonathan Powell, chief of staff to former Prime Minister Tony Blair, as a means to help bring an end to loyalist paramilitarism.
It is not a proscribed organisation and is said to represent a range of individuals and views from the wider Protestant, unionist and loyalist communities.