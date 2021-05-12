Covid-19: NI is 'winning' fight against the pandemic
- Published
NI is winning against Covid and it is hoped further restrictions can be lifted to return to "some sense of normality", Michelle O'Neill has said.
The NI Executive is due to meet on Thursday to review the current restrictions.
The deputy first minister said NI is in a "really good place" and it is hoped progress can be made at the meeting.
First Minister Arlene Foster said ministers will discuss what has been taking place elsewhere in the UK.
"We've noted what's been happening in other parts of the United Kingdom and we'll want to discuss that tomorrow," said Mrs Foster, when asked when people will be able to hug again.
"It's something that we're discussing today amongst ourselves. We know that there's a lot of people who have been waiting for that time and I'm looking forward to be able to have those discussions tomorrow."
Ms O'Neill said: "We're in a really good place in terms of the pandemic.
"We are winning. If things keep moving in the right direction we hope we'll be able to lift even more of the restrictions that are in place and get back to some sense of normality."
In Northern Ireland, indoor hospitality is due to reopen on the indicative date of 24 May. All retail, outdoor hospitality and self-contained tourist accommodation have already reopened.
Mrs Foster said international travel will be discussed at Thursday's executive meeting.
Meanwhile, Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the response to Covid-19 across the UK.
It is understood he raised the prospect of holding a Covid-19 recovery summit with first and deputy first minister when they spoke on Wednesday afternoon.
There were also updates on the vaccination programme, the pace of change with lockdown restrictions and the government's plan to hold an independent public inquiry into the pandemic next year.
Ms O'Neill also raised the outcome of the Ballymurphy inquest and said the prime minister should issue a full apology to the families of those who were killed.