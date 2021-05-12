Robbie Butler says he will not contest Ulster Unionist leadership
- Published
The Ulster Unionist Party assembly member (MLA) Robbie Butler has said he will not put himself forward to be the next leader of the party.
It comes after Steve Aiken announced his decision to step down as party leader.
The UUP met on Tuesday to begin the process of appointing a new leader.
So far only the Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie, a former Army captain, has said he is in the running.
Mr Butler said it would be his "pleasure to serve under the leadership of Doug Beattie" if he is elected.
Nominations opened at 09:00 BST on Wednesday and close at midday on Monday.
Lagan Valley MLA Mr Butler said while he had thought about leading the party at some stage, he "did not expect to be considering it this week".
"Events late last week have caused me to focus my thinking and aspirations for the future of Northern Ireland and my role within the UUP," Mr Butler said.
"It has been perhaps one of the greatest pleasures of my life to continue my 20-year public service into the political sphere and it is my intention to continue on that path for the foreseeable future.
"However at this stage, it will not be as the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.
'Beattie can cut through'
Mr Butler said he was overwhelmed by messages of encouragement to run for the leadership.
"I am even more convinced and determined that there is more that unites us than divides us," he said.
"And it is in that same manner that it will be my pleasure to serve under the leadership of Doug Beattie if he indeed is elected the new leader of the UUP.
"A top team needs players with different but complementary skills and I am convinced that we have the ability, resource and energy to 'cut through' as Northern Ireland charts a way out of the Covid-19 pandemic and looks positively towards its second century."
Mr Aiken has been in charge since November 2019 and will remain so until his successor is found.
Mr Aiken said the party was "not breaking through" and had "not been working as well as it should be".