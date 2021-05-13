Ballymurphy Inquest: NI secretary expected to make statement
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is expected to make a statement in parliament later on Thursday about the 1971 Ballymurphy shootings.
An inquest found that 10 people who were shot in west Belfast in the wake of an Army operation were innocent.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the prime minister "apologised unreservedly" for the events around the killings.
Some families have criticised his statement.
On Wednesday, Downing Street said Mr Johnson described the shootings as "tragic" during a phone call with NI First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Among the Ballymurphy victims were a priest who was trying to help the wounded and a mother-of-eight.
Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.
However, Mrs Justice Keegan could not definitively rule who shot the tenth victim, John McKerr.
'Insult to the families'
Briege Voyle, whose mother Joan Connolly was among the dead, said the prime minister's apology "means nothing".
She said it would have been "more respectful" for Boris Johnson to have made a statement in parliament.
"To do it this way is just trying to push it under the carpet," she said.
John Teggart, son of victim Danny Teggart, described Mr Johnson's comment as an "insult to the families" as it was made to third parties.
"This is not an apology to us", he added.
The Downing Street statement said the prime minister "apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed".
'Comprehensive and fulsome response'
A Sinn Féin spokesperson said the first and deputy first ministers were told by the prime minister that Mr Lewis would address the Commons on Thursday.
Following the inquest rulings, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said an apology from the government was the "bare minimum" required.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said he would "encourage" the UK government "to respond in a comprehensive and fulsome way" to the inquest findings.
"I would encourage them to understand the depth of the pain and grief felt by the families and how that pain and grief was compounded by the untruths that were told about their loved ones," Mr Martin continued.
"This should be done in a manner that respects the wishes of these families."