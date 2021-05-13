Former DUP councillor William Ball admits indecent assaults
A former DUP councillor admitted two charges of indecent assault he initially denied, as well as three further charges of indecent exposure.
William Ball was due to stand trial on Thursday at Belfast Crown Court on the charges.
Before proceedings began, Ball's barrister asked if the charges could be put to him again and he pleaded guilty.
The 67-year old committed the offences over a period from October 1978 to June 1991.
Last December, Ball appeared at Belfast Crown Court, where he admitted five separate charges of indecent exposure on dates between April 1977 and June 1991.
The ex-alderman, who served on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, will be sentenced on 1 July for the 10 offences against a total of three females.
The judge told Ball she was releasing him on continuing bail, but warned him not to take this as an indication of the sentence he will receive in July.
She also ordered Ball to sign the sex offenders register immediately and said the duration of this would depend on the ultimate sentence he receives.