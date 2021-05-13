DUP leadership candidates make final pitches to voters
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The DUP leadership candidates have issued eve of poll messages to assembly members (MLAs) and MPs ahead of Friday's vote.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Edwin Poots are both in the running for party leader after Arlene Foster announced she would step down.
Sir Jeffrey has said if he wins he will contest the next assembly election with the aim of becoming first minister.
Mr Poots said he had a plan to "re-invigorate unionism".
Voting takes place on Friday, with the result expected at about 17:00 BST.
In April, Arlene Foster said she would leave her post as DUP leader on 28 May and as first minister by the end of June.
'Leader for Northern Ireland'
In his message to colleagues, Sir Jeffrey, currently Northern Ireland's longest serving MP, said he would contest the next assembly election - due in May 2022 - which would enable him to serve as first minister if the DUP was returned as the largest party.
"I am always willing to discuss matters that are important to you," the Lagan Valley representative wrote.
"If elected leader, I will not be leading remotely from Westminster. I will be on the ground and intend to fight the next assembly election so that I can be based here.
"I would take on the role of first minister as I believe that our people not only want a leader of unionism, they want a leader for Northern Ireland."
A law which banned double-jobbing, such as working as both an MP and an MLA, came into effect in Northern Ireland in 2016.
It means if Sir Jeffrey was elected as an MLA he would have to step down as an MP and a by-election would be held for his House of Commons seat.
'Tried and tested'
In his message to MLAs and MPs, Mr Poots said leading the DUP would be his "greatest honour".
The Lagan Valley MLA, who is Stormont's agriculture and rural affairs minister, also said he had been "tried and tested over many years in political office".
Mr Poots' campaign has said if he was successful he would not take up the role of first minister.
A spokesperson said MLAs would be consulted about the ministerial team.
In his message to party colleagues, Mr Poots said his "greatest passion is working for the people of Northern Ireland" and he had a plan to "re-invigorate unionism".