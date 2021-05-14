Brexit: NI Protocol challenge to be heard in High Court
A challenge to the legality of the Northern Ireland protocol is due to begin at the High Court in Belfast on Friday.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
The judicial review has been brought by unionist political leaders.
They say the protocol breaches the Act of Union and the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
The protocol means Northern Ireland remains a part of the EU's single market for goods and enforces EU customs rules at its ports.
However, since January it has led to disruption to the movement of goods and anger from unionists.
Earlier this week, Brexit Minister Lord Frost said, during a visit to Northern Ireland, it was hard to see that the way the protocol is currently operating "can be sustainable for long".
One of those taking the legal action, the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, wrote earlier this year that the protocol contradicts the 1800 Act of Union.
He said: "Article 6 of the Act of Union was the building block and foundation of the union.
"It was to the effect that there would be free and frictionless trade across and within the entirety of the United Kingdom, from which every citizen could benefit.
"On 1 January , Article 6 of the Act of Union was trashed by the protocol."
Consent principle
The other politicians supporting the challenge are outgoing Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster, outgoing Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, Baroness Hoey and former politician Ben Habib.
Other grounds on which they oppose the protocol are that it undermines the cross-community consent principle of the Good Friday Agreement.
The government's defence of the claim is likely to include "implied repeal".
That is the principle that when an earlier act of Parliament conflicts with a more recent one, the later law is considered to have repealed the earlier one by implication.
The case, being heard by Mr Justice Colton, is scheduled to last for up to four days.
Reserved judgement is expected to be delivered in the next few months.
That judgement is likely to be appealed and the case could ultimately be heard by the Supreme Court before the end of this year.