Covid:19: Nisra to end weekly Covid deaths bulletin
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has said it will now only publish weekly statistics on Covid-19 related deaths in NI when five or more are recorded in a week.
Nisra has been publishing a weekly statistics bulletin on deaths every Friday morning.
It follows weeks of low death numbers.
Once again, Northern Ireland has recorded the lowest weekly number of Covid-related deaths registered since October 2020.
The agency said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of three people, in the week ending 7 May.
That is a decrease of five on the previous week's toll.
It brings the agency's total of Covid-19 related registered deaths to 2,960.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,147.
While the bulletin around the stats will no longer be published, Nisra said the figures will still be available as weekly tables.
Nisra counts deaths by recording mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test, which is why Nisra's figures are higher than the department.
On the agency's measure, there've been 1,959 Covid-19 related deaths in hospital, including the deaths of 237 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 772 who died in care homes, it means care home residents now account for just over a third (34.1%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.3%).
People aged 75 and over account for just over three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (76.1%) between 19 March 2020 and 7 May 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon (12.1%) and Mid-Ulster (8.3%) Local Government Districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3% and 6.5% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 7 May was 270.
That is 21 less than the previous week, and 4 less than the 5-year average for the time of year of 274.