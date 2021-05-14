Coronavirus: No new Covid-related deaths and 96 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Friday, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,149.
An additional 96 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,298 individuals.
There were 39 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, three were in intensive care and three were being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 121,419.
Last updated 14 May at 14:30 GMT.
Vaccines
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,530,025.
As of Friday, 992,682 people in Northern Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 537,343 had received two doses.
Last updated 14 May at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Four additional Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, bringing the country's death toll to 4,941.
Another 425 people tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 254,870.
There are 111 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 39 of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated on 14 May at 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 11 May, 1,408,105 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 514,808 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,922,913.
Last updated on 13 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland