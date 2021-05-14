Edwin Poots is elected DUP leader
Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has been elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.
He succeeds Arlene Foster, who steps down as party leader on 28 May and will then leave her role as NI first minister at the end of June.
Mr Poots beat MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to take the top post in the party.
It is the first time in the party's 50-year history that a leadership contest has taken place.
Mr Poots received 19 votes and Sir Jeffrey 17 votes.
He has said that he would like to remain as agriculture minister and would not take on the role of Northern Ireland first minister if elected party leader.
North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley has been elected as the party's new deputy leader, after incumbent Lord Dodds announced he would not bid for re-election.
She beat MP Gregory Campbell by 18 votes to 16.
Only three people have held the role of DUP leader since the party was established in 1971 - its founder the late Ian Paisley, followed by Peter Robinson and its current leader, Arlene Foster.
A secret party ballot of party MPs and NI Assembly members was held on Friday.
Mr Poots said it was an immense honour to be selected for the top post and he was looking forward to a "positive relationship right across Northern Ireland with my party colleagues and indeed with people from other parties".
He said Northern Ireland people had shown "remarkable resilience".
"I stand here very proud to be taking up the mantle as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and that brings with it a responsibility to all of unionism," he said.
"I will be a leader in unionism who will be reaching out to other leaders in unionism. I want to see unionism working together."
Ms Bradley said she would serve the party to the best of her ability and give it "her all". She said she would support the leader, but would at times be a "critical friend".
There has been concern in the past that it looked like the DUP's Westminster grouping seemed to have too much power and too much sway.
Clearly this is a signal that they want the power base shifted back to Stormont and that is what is going to happen from the end of the month.
For Edwin Poots, this has been a lifelong ambition for him. He is steeped in the DUP.
His father is a DUP founding member. He is also Free Presbyterian.
He has talked about reform being one of his key policies and clearly that has won some of those undecided DUP politicians over, in terms of getting behind him.
There has been a concern in recent years that some of the establishment and key central figures within DUP HQ held too much power.
He obviously wants to oversee all of that and that has been what he's promised them. Clearly the pitch has paid off.
The result of this also shows that there is still a split in the party.
Some of those within Sir Jeffrey's camp are incredibly disappointed and very shocked by the result.
They were quietly confident that they were going to edge it.
Mr Poots became an MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) for the Lagan Valley constituency in 1998 and has also served on Lisburn City Council.
He has served as Northern Ireland minister for the environment, minister for arts, culture and leisure and as health minister over the course of his political career.
How have DUP members reacted?
Defeated leadership contender Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he has has no regrets about putting his name forward.
"They [party members] have made their choice and I respect that," he said.
"The party must now consider what that means for our way forward, what it means for the union that we cherish, and what it means for Northern Ireland."
MP Ian Paisley, who backed Mr Poots for leader, said he was "personally delighted" for him.
"We have been boyhood friends, and are very, very close, and I am personally delighted for him," Mr Paisley said.
"I am also delighted for Paula. She is an absolutely excellent candidate for deputy leadership, she made one of the best speeches I have ever heard in a selection meeting today."
He said the differences between the leadership candidates were "subtle".
"It is important that people recognise that because the power base is at Stormont, and because most of the votes in the electoral college are based at Stormont, then clearly that is where the influence is going to be," he added.
East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson declined to say which candidate he had voted for but congratulated Mr Poots and Mrs Bradley.
He described his election as "very significant" and said dealing with the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland and the Irish Sea border would be a "massive issue".
"Not only for unionists, but for people across the political spectrum. One of the big jobs Edwin has to do is to persuade the government that what they've done in signing the protocol is wrong and they've got to get it changed."
